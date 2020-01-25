In-vehicle Infotainment Market SWOT Analysis 2027 – Harman International, Panasonic , Alpine Electronics , Clarion and JVC Kenwood , Continental AG, Denso Ten Limited, Garmin

The global in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 20.42 Bn in 2017 to US$ 33.16 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2025.

A device embedded in a car having capabilities of streaming through multimedia, can be used for navigation, can be used to control the climate inside a car by controlling the HVAC system of the car and also allow hands-free calling & receiving of text messages and updates together constitutes an in-vehicle infotainment system. However, the spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to the above-mentioned functionalities but is rather being stretched to broader horizons in the current scenario with increasing demands from the consumers for added luxuries. Additionally, technological advances in various fields such as consumer electronics, communication technologies and connectivity technologies are soon anticipated to result in convergence of technologies. As a result of longer times spend behind the wheels by driver, there has been a growing need to enhance the quality of time spent inside a car. Consequently, increased interests in connectivity and in-car infotainment have been driving the adoptions of such systems.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000796/

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Alpine Electronics, Inc.

2. Clarion Co., Ltd.

3. Continental AG

4. Denso Ten Limited

5. Garmin Ltd.

6. Harman International

7. Pioneer Corporation

8. JVC Kenwood Corporation

9. Panasonic Corporation

10. Visteon Corporation.

In our study, we have segmented the in-vehicle infotainment market by operating system, interaction type, and connectivity technology. The market for in-vehicle infotainment has been segmented on the basis of various operating systems (OS) being used in the infotainment systems by the automotive OEMs worldwide. Globally, the infotainment systems are operated on the following four OS that are Microsoft, Linux, QNX, and Others by which the market is segmented. Significant advances have been made by technology companies to make the Human Machine Interface (HMI) for infotainment system easier for the driver to operate without the driver losing the sight off the road.

The various interface types being used for IVI systems form the basis of market segmentation and are touch-screen, Voice-Active, physically button controlled and gestures. Additionally, the market for in-vehicle infotainments is broken down on the basis of connectivity technology into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC. On the basis of geography, the in-vehicle infotainment market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The only factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the Automotive Wind Tunnel Market is the high capital requirement for offering high-end manufacturing capabilities. As the capital required for maintaining such production standards is high, only few players can fulfill the demands of OEMs, restraining the Automotive Wind Tunnel market growth.

Inquiry for Discount at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000769/

Reason To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the automotive wind tunnel market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer