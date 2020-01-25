IRENA and UAE Sign MoU to Collaborate on Recyclable Energy

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), on this day, passed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Energy as well as Industry to collaborate in the renewable energy field and motivate an accelerated shift to low carbon sources of energy.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by IRENA Director-Generall Francesco La Camera and the Undersecretary of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy, His Excellency Doctor Matar Hamad Al Neyadi amid United Arab Emirates Energy Minister, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, during the Sustainability Week of Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, who is the Minister of Energy and Industry, stated that signing of memorandum of understanding with International Renewable Energy Agency emerges in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates. The direction of the wise leaders of the United Arab Emirates targeted at advancing sustainable development in United Arab Emirates, improving renewable energy use, as well as backing and developing relevant regulations and organizing frameworks.

