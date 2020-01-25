Laboratory Mixer Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2018 to 2026

Global laboratory mixer market was valued US$ 1.15 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.63 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.46 % during a forecast period.

Growing research activity in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries is boosting the growth of the market. Emerging economies and rising industry-academia collaborations are key opportunities of the global laboratory mixer market. However, the high cost of advanced research laboratory mixers and long equipment lifecycle are limiting the growth of the market.

The research laboratories & institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the laboratory mixer market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand & adoption of life science instruments and general laboratory equipment including laboratory mixers and shakers in research laboratories & institutes. The availability of funding for life science research from government and non-profit organizations is also expected to drive research laboratories & institutes segment.

The shakers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market owing to the growing focus on life science research. Life science research laboratories regularly have more than one shaker, owing to its extensive applications in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, analytical chemistry, microbiology, clinical diagnostics, and cell culture.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the occurrence of emerging economies such as China & India. The growing R&D funds using pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the growing prevalence of diseases & need for diagnosis and the growth of elderly population in the Asia Pacific region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR in upcoming years.

Key player operating in the global laboratory mixer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Corning, Scientific Industries, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cole-Parmer, Avantor Performance Materials, and IKA Works.

