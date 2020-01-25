Light Transmitting Concrete Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026

Light Transmitting Concrete Market: Overview

Light transmitting concrete, also called translucent concrete, is used with a base material in the building & construction industry. It possesses the light transmissive property. This property is obtained by the uniform distribution of optical fibers through the concrete body. Light transmitting concrete is also known as the transparent concrete. It is obtained by replacing aggregates of concrete with transparent alternative material. It is produced by mixing 4% to 5% optical fibers in the concrete mixture. Light transmitting concrete improves the esthetics of a building. It is also eco-friendly.

Light Transmitting Concrete Market: Drivers & Restraints

The light transmitting concrete market is driven by the increase in focus on green buildings in developed nations. Demand for light transmitting concrete is rising due to its property to illuminate in natural sunlight. It can also sustain in extreme weather conditions because of its high insulation properties. The light transmitting concrete market is also expanding owing to the energy & cost saving properties of the concrete. It also creates beautiful finish by self-illuminating without electricity. However, the light transmitting concrete market is hampered owing to the high initial cost, as optical fibers are used in this concrete. Furthermore, casting of translucent concrete blocks requires highly skilled labor.

Light transmitting concrete is used in floors, ceilings, pavements, load bearing walls, partition walls, and furniture for decorative purposes, light sidewalks, subway stations, fire escapes, speed bumps on road, etc. Light transmitting concrete provides various advantages. For instance, it illuminates pavements. These pavements look better than the traditional ones. The texture of light transmitting concrete is smooth vis-à-vis conventional concrete. Thus, it offers classy surface, as it is more homogenous than the traditional concrete. The concrete structure is strong as compared to the traditional concrete. Thus, light transmitting concrete is more durable. Routine maintenance is not required for the concrete.

Light Transmitting Concrete Market: Key Segments

The light transmitting concrete market is segregated on the basis of the type of optical fiber used for the manufacturing processes. The type of optical fiber used are multimode graded-index fiber, multimode step-index fiber, and single-mode step-index fiber. The type of optical fiber to be used depends upon the type of application of concrete.

Light Transmitting Concrete Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global light transmitting concrete market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The use of variety of the fiber-optics sensors in concrete structure led to the demand for light transmitting concrete in the building and construction industry in Europe & North America. Large numbers of players operate in the light transmitting concrete market in Europe. Thus, the market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Demand for light transmitting concrete is high in Asia Pacific, especially in as China, India, and Japan, led by the presence of vast building & construction industry. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecasted period.

Light Transmitting Concrete Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global light transmitting concrete market include Litracon ltd, Luccon, Materia Exhibitions B.V, Lucem GmBH, Modern Contempo, NUWorld Lighting, Florack Bauunternehmung.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer