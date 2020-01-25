Media, Sera And Reagents In Biotechnology Market Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2023

The global market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology should reach $5.5 billion by 2023 from $4.1 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period 2018-2023.

Update Scope:

This late 2017 update leverages the structure of the early 2017 report, presenting all the same chapters and major headings, and repeating chapter introductions and other essential content to establish context for the updates. Within this structure, updates are designated with an asterisk (*).

All company profiles from May 2017 are included in the Appendix, along with new companies identified as part of this update.

The scope of the report encompasses the major types of 3D cell culture that have been used, as well as the major applications being developed by industry, academic researchers and their commercialization offices, and government agencies. It analyzes current market status, examines future market drivers and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technology developments, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other influential factors such as screening strategies for pharmaceuticals have also been included.

Update Includes:

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for 3D cell cultures.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Information on 3D technologies, with a focus on representative platforms, including cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, and other platforms.

– Value-chain analysis at the following levels: key innovation or founding intellectual property, prototyping, beta testing, and research collaborations or relationship building.

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Relevant patent analysis, including recent activity and a list of key patents.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

This report on 3D cell culture global markets and technology is a comprehensive review of the history of cell culture, current offerings and their adoption dynamics and progress, along with an informed projection of future growth. It contains a sufficient overview of tissue engineering to convey the important touch points, but it focuses on applications of cell and tissue culture as tools for drug discovery and safety testing. This update also reviews applications for development of regenerative medicine.

As background, the report begins in Chapter Three with an overview of tissues and cells, a summary of tissue and cell culture requirements and a brief recap of the history of cell culture, including early learnings from vaccine development.

As additional background and to set the context, Chapter Four provides an overview of the tissue and cell culture systems that have been developed over the past decades across many applications in research and industry. For example, over the past 30 years, 3D cell culture technology and early testing applications have been developed in concert with artificial skin substitutes (therapeutics), as illustrated via representative examples. A number of 3D technologies utilize tissue and cell culture systems called

bioreactors, and many other 3D technologies are often influenced by bioreactor and related developments. A revenue estimate for bioreactors and microcarriers used in 3D solutions is provided.

Key history and technology descriptions are provided in Chapter Five to set the context on the research landscape as additional background for the focus on drug discovery and drug safety testing. In this setting, researchers typically use labware such as T-flasks and Petri dishes with basic microscopes before graduating to microarray technology (e.g., microtiter plates, plate readers) with some going on to use high-content screening (HCS) technology. These tools rely heavily on fluorescence and other detection technologies that can be grouped under the science of cellomics. After an overview of cellomics and microarray technology, subsequent sections detail the ways these technologies are applied to the workings of assays, including cell-based assays, and describe the reagents, cells and other consumables

used in both traditional two-dimensional (2D) and increasingly in 3D cell culture to create new and improved assays. The chapter further describes the key types of assays commonly used in research, details the all-important category of cytotoxicity assays, and positions relevant examples of value-added 3D assay kits and services such as higher throughput (384 and 1536 well) format, kinetic metabolism applications and a case study on a new open innovation platform for 3D. Subsequent chapters detail key

3D applications in cancer, toxicology/safety and stem cells.

Chapter Six details 3D cell culture technology types, including gels, scaffolds, bioreactors, hanging droplet platforms for spheroid growth and microchips. These are either sold as raw materials and products bundled onto microplates used by researchers in conjunction with reagents and other consumables to fabricate homebrew assays or as assay kits. This chapter describes the origin and current status on all 3D technologies, including substantial updates on 3D bioprinting and biochips A revenue estimate for 3D technologies and products is provided.

