Mobility as a Service Market 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Components Lyft, Uber Technologies, Beeline Singapore, SkedGo, UbiGo AB, MaaS Global, Moovel Group, Qixxit, Splyt Technologies, Transit Systems, Smile Mobility, Citymapper

The global mobility as a service market is expected to grow from US$ 38.76 Bn in 2017 to US$ 358.35 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 33.9% between 2017 and 2025. As urban density continues to grow, commuting and travelling has become a crucial aspect in everyone’s life. As digitalization grow, various different tools were being developed to find information for planning and conducting trips. However, these applications have some shortcoming in terms of planning trips with different mode of transport as every user have to locate, book, and pay for each mode of transportation separately. The demand for a compact digital platform has grown in the recent years that has a capability to allow end-to-end trip planning, booking, electronic ticketing, and integrated one payment services for all modes of transportation, either public or private. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) integrates various forms of transport services into a single mobility service platform accessible on demand by end-users.

MaaS provides users with the real-time information from throughout the transportation network and takes into consideration all form of possible options to match users preferences (for example, time and convenience vs. cost), and facilitates seamless payment. Global Mobility as a Service Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Lyft, Inc.

2. Uber Technologies, Inc.

3. Beeline Singapore

4. SkedGo Pty Ltd.

5. UbiGo AB

6. MaaS Global Oy

7. Moovel Group GmBH

8. Qixxit

9. Splyt Technologies Ltd.

10. Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

11. Smile Mobility

12. Citymapper

