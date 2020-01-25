Personal Protective Equipment Market Estimated To Be Worth US$72.08 Bn By 2025

According to a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the increasing requirement of organizations to modify their business models in a bid to include frequently changing rules and regulations is fueling the demand for personal protective equipment across the world. The key players in the global personal protective equipment market, such as Avon Rubber, 3M Co., MSA SAFETY, Ansell Ltd., National Safety Apparel, National Safety Apparel, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Uvex Safety Group, Honeywell Safety Products, COFRA Holding AG, and Rock Fall Ltd. are working consistently to meet the demand of consumers. Currently, these vendors are emphasizing on product innovation to strengthen their foothold in the market. Over the coming years, they are expected to involve increasingly into strategic partnerships to expand their regional boundaries, notes the market study.

As per the research report, the global market for personal protective equipment market stood at US$40.4 bn in 2016. The opportunity in this market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the period from 2017 to 2025 and rise to US$72.08 bn by the end of the forecast period. The manufacturing industry has surfaced as the leading end user of personal protective equipment and the scenario is anticipated to remain so over the next few years. Among products, the demand for fall protection equipment is relatively higher and researchers expect this trend to continue in the near future, states the research report.

Implementation of Strict Workers’ Safety Rules to Fuel Demand for Personal Protective Equipment

“The rapid industrialization is the main driving force behind the growth of the worldwide market for personal protective equipment,” says an analyst at TMR. The increasing awareness among consumers pertaining to personal safety and the substantial increase in the manufacturing and the transportation sectors are also propelling the market considerably.

On the other hand, the volatility in the raw material prices may hamper the market’s growth in the near future. However, the increasing implementation of stringent rules and regulations for work place safety by several government authorities is anticipated to support this market over the forthcoming years, states the research report.

North America to Remain on Top

The research report also offer a geographical analysis of the global market for personal protective equipment. According to it, North America emerged as the leading regional market for personal protective equipment in 2016 and acquired a share of 38%. With the extensive uptake of personal protective equipment across a number of industries in this region, the North America market for personal protective equipment is anticipated to remain on the top over the next few years, reports the research study.

