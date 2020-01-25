Prevention And Treatment Of Prostate Cancer Market Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2021

The global market for prostate cancer products reached nearly $47.2 billion in 2016 and should reach nearly $65.1 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

Report Scope:

The scope of this study is testing, screening technology and also therapeutics markets for prostate cancer. The report also includes the regulatory environment, current technologies, new technologies, prostate cancer incidence, market projections and market share, along with latest trends and new developments.

Screening for diagnosis, therapy via drug, surgery or radiation is measured and broken down by PSA testing, digital rectal exam (DRE), prostate biopsy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, external beam radiation therapy (EBRT), prostatectomy and brachytherapy.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the market for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer, with coverage of the mechanisms of disease development, detection and diagnosis, and anticancer agents

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– Discussion of risk factors, natural history, epidemiology, and the genetics of prostate cancer

– Examinations of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, including the causes of PSA changes, PSA thresholds, and controversies over the screening

– Coverage of emerging therapies, including combination therapy, therapeutic vaccines, inhibitors of kinase signaling pathways, proteasome inhibitors, angiogenesis inhibitors, and immunotherapeutic agents

– Evaluation of prostate cancer treatment products by geography, race, and category

– Breakdown of the industry structure, including market shares, trends in price and price performance, and factors influencing demand

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field.

Report Summary

Globally, prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of new cancer cases in men and the sixth-leading cause of cancer-related death in men. Prostate-related health issues are on the rise, and the number of cancer cases is increasing, leading to the need for improved treatments and diagnostic technologies. Prostate cancer is the second most frequently diagnosed cancer in men. In 2013, there were over 1.4 million incident cases of prostate cancer and 293,000 deaths. Prostate cancer caused 4.8 million people

to live with disability in 2013, with 57% occurring in developed countries, and 43% occurring in developing countries. It is expected that one in 15 men can develop prostate cancer between birth and age 79 years.

In 2013, there were an estimated 2,850,139 men living with prostate cancer in the U.S. In 2016, it was estimated that there would be 180,890 new cases of prostate cancer and an estimated 26,120 people would die of this disease.

In prostate cancer, cells within the prostate, an exocrine gland mutate into cancer cells. Prostate cancer (PC) is a disease predominately of the elderly with 60% of cases diagnosed in men aged 65 or over. Prostate cancer is slow growing, and asymptomatic at its earliest stages.

The market for prostate cancer products, including both diagnostic and treatment modalities, is expected to grow, but slowly, in the coming years. The driving factors are an increase in diagnostic tests and the launch of innovative drugs and technologies. Elevated serum PSA levels are loosely correlated with prostate cancer, but many newer diagnostic procedures are being tested and implemented.

Survival for any type of cancer depends on its stage at diagnosis, or to the extent a cancer is present in the body, which further determines treatment options and has a strong influence on the length of survival.

Digital rectal exams (DREs), prostate biopsies and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests are some of the most common methods used to diagnose prostate cancer. However, with the use of DRE, the PSA test, and the incidental discovery of tumors following resection of the prostate, the majority of prostate cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage (60%). As prostate cancer grows very slowly, the disease can be left untreated for extended periods of time with frequent monitoring (watchful waiting or active surveillance). The challenge is in separating the patients with aggressive cancers that need immediate treatment from the patients with lower-risk cancers that can be monitored at annual check-ups. At present, many urologists are looking for new tests. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test is not considered a perfect test for finding prostate cancer early. The new tests use blood, urine and tissue samples with the goal to diagnose and predict if it is aggressive enough and needs treatment or if it can be safely monitored. Some of these tests have been validated in retrospective laboratory studies, only a few have been assessed by the FDA.

