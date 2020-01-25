Quinoa Seed Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend

Quinoa seed are edible seeds and belongs to goosefoot genus species. The quinoa seeds contains proteins and vitamins such as B6, B1, folic acid, iron, magnesium and phosphorus to be major ones. It also contains essential amino acids necessary for cell growth. The quinoa seeds are mostly covered with saponin which is bitter in tastes and thus protects it from insects and birds. With new advanced techniques in agro industries, these coatings can be removed in order to make quinoa seed ready to eat type. Mostly quinoa seeds are consumed as breakfast cereal. Also, quinoa seeds are used as thickener for soups, stews etc. The consumption of quinoa seed is increasing beyond countries such as Bolivia and Peru. For instance, in 2014, Wageningen University & Research conducted project titled “Salt tolerant Quinoa for food in Vietnam, China, and Chile” and was honoured with award of securing water for food programme. Thus, in parts of the countries with saline soils would be able to cultivate quinoa seeds with high yield. The global quinoa seed market is expected to expand at double CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Global Quinoa Seed Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global quinoa seed market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high nutritional value food. High content of nutritional content and also gluten free property drives the global quinoa seed market. Also, quinoa seed is a great substitute for rice grains as they contains less starch. The increasing consumers with demand for rice substitute drives the global quinoa seed market. Besides, quinoa seed can be grown in saline soils which further fuels the quinoa seeds growers. Besides, high yield of quinoa seeds with low production costs boots the global quinoa seeds market.

Global Quinoa Seed Market: Segmentation

On the basis of quinoa seed variety, quinoa seed market is segmented into:-

Red quinoa seeds

Black quinoa seeds

Whole grain white quinoa seeds

On the basis of quinoa seed type, quinoa seed market is segmented into:-

Organic

Inorganic

Global Quinoa Seed Market: Region wise Outlook

The global quinoa seed market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). South America holds major share in the of quinoa seed market in terms of production with Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador to be important production countries. Also, North America is projected to exhibit increased demand during the forecast period. Followed by North America is Europe and APAEJ. In Europe, The Dutch Quinoa Group B.V. a Netherlands based company engaged in processing and marketing of quinoa has wide spread presence across Europe. The global quinoa market is expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Quinoa Seed Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global quinoa seed market includes:

Sociedad Industrial Molinera

Quinoa Foods Company

The British Quinoa Company

Quinoabol

Comrural XXI S.R.L.

Northern Quinoa Production Corporation

Ancient Harvest

Andean Naturals Inc

Andean Valley S.A.

Irupana Andean Organic Foods

