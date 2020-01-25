/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The New Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, is a prior taxman. This means that he is coming for the Bitcoin of Russia. Mishustin was the Russian director of version of Internal Revenue Service. One of his greatest notable achievements was stopping VAT tax refunds fraud and reducing red tape, so syndicates are not audited every time. He is famous for being tough on the tax fraud that is hard in Russia, seeing its richest have been hiding currency in Cyprus, Caymans as well as elsewhere since Soviet Union fall when they initially took finance out in droves. Mishustin wishes every process with cryptocurrency taxed.

Mishustin confirmed to the RBC TV News network on 16 January that he is convinced that it is essential to tax such operations as well as to rightly assess any consequences of the economy by the use of cryptocurrency. He said these 24 hours after the replacement of his long-term partner by Putin. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is a significant reshuffle of the cabinet.

Early

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at Russia’s New Prime Minister Requests Taxation of Cryptocurrency