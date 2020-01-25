Sangers Sequencing Service Market Estimated to Reach at $1,085 million by 2025 – Source BioScience,GenScript Biotech ,Thermo Fisher, LGC Science, Fasteris, CeMIA, Quintara, GenHunter, Eurofins, GENEWIZ, Nucleics

Sanger’s sequencing method is based on the principle of detecting labelled chain-terminating nucleotides, which are incorporated by a DNA polymerase during the replication of a template. This method of sequencing is also known as chain termination or dideoxy sequencing. The global Sanger’s sequencing service market was valued at $192 million in 2013, and is estimated to reach at $1,085 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025.

As Sanger’s sequencing is known as the gold standard of sequencing technologies, as it offers long read capability and a high-degree of accuracy. Sanger’s sequencing services are routinely offered by sequencing companies to different end users such as academic institutes and hospitals for sequence analysis.

The Sanger’s sequencing service market is segmented based on application, end user, and region. By application, the market is divided into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. Deepening on end user, it is fragmented into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceuticals companies, biotechnology companies and hospitals & clinics. Region wise, the market is classified into the following regions, namely, the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world (ROW).

KEY BENEFITS

-This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2013 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

-Sanger’s sequencing service market size and market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications, end users, and developments in the industry.

-In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

-The development strategies adopted by key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

-Diagnostics

-Biomarkers & Cancer

-Reproductive Health

-Personalized Medicine

-Forensics

-Others

By End User

-Academic & Government Research Institutes

-Pharmaceutical Companies

-Biotechnology Companies

-Hospitals & Clinics

