Sensors For The Internet Of Things (IOT) market Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2023

The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) sensors should grow from $14.1 billion in 2018 to $48.0 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This report covers the global market for IoT sensors and provides regional analyses of North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Applications covered include agriculture and farming, environmental impact assessment, home automation, healthcare, industrial controls, logistics and retailing, security and emergency, water and waste management, and utility metering. Sensor types covered include temperature, flow level, pressure, and position sensors.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for sensors for the Internet of Things (IOT), a market which is ideal for manufactures of these products and technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Isolation of the sensor market opportunity in IOT, separate from network and analytic applications, which should provide unique and valuable insight.

– Insight into how new technology shaped by new requirements for IOT applications will create new product categories or bring new life through adaptations to existing products.

– A look at factors driving the market such as lower power and longer battery life requirements, improved networking capability though embedded antennas and the ability to process or store short bursts or long streams of real time data.

– Coverage of applications including agriculture and farming, environmental impact assessment, home automation, healthcare, industrial controls, logistics, retailing, security and emergency, water and waste management, and utility metering.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

The purpose of this study is to document a growing market opportunity with a high degree of granularity to enable manufacturers to determine the most effective

research and development, product packaging, and marketing and sales strategies.

SCOPE AND FORMAT

