Set Top Box IC Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

The Set Top Box (STB) is an electronic appliance that contains TV tuner input and display output to a television set. In some broader context set top box is also known as receiver that receives broadcasted signals. Set top box demodulates the received broadcasted signal into audio and visual content which can be displayed, recorded and captured. Major set top box manufacturer uses integrated circuit (IC) in the home entertainment products. This set top box IC is placed between microcontroller and card with few more external component to perform all AV, protection, supply, and control & connectivity functions of set top boxes. Set top box IC helps in to create smarter, smaller and more efficient set top box systems. The main function of this IC is to receive and convert the signals, from cable, terrestrial or satellite source. Set top box IC are helping to deliver value added services such as video-on-demand (VOD), electronic program guide, and digital rights management in cost effective way. It also offers additional services and functionality, that is expected to player larger role in new smart home entertainment, which comprises some of features such as video recording facility, richer user interface, email, HD functionality, security, and gateway abilities, instant messaging (IM), Internet browsing, and voice over IP (VoIP) in addition to basic functionality. Recently developed third generation high definition set top box IC is providing 3DHD TV experience to end-users.

The popularity of smart TV is continue to drive the sales of set top boxes, consequently it is expected to fuel the growth of the global set top box IC market during forecast period. In addition to that advanced feature such as ease of billing also anticipated to drive sales growth of set top boxes during forecast period. The set top box IC interface supports all smartcard based security systems, which enables to decrypt the control word and transfer them back to set top box to descramble the scrambled program. In broader perspective the smart card focuses on securing the communication channel between smart card and the set top box, which directly results in benefit to the legal rights of users and service providers, further expected to broaden global set top box market. The adaption of 3DHDTV by end-users is anticipated to contribute towards growth of the global set top box IC market during forecast period. The increasing usage of online streaming services expected to hinder growth of the global set top box IC market during forecast period.

The global set top box IC market cab be segmented based on platform and region. On the basis of platform, the global set top box IC market can be segmented into Cable, Satellite, DTT, and IPTV. DTT stands for Direct to Terrestrial network consist of terrestrial transmitters and set top boxes, wherein signal received via standard aerial antenna. Besides IPTV (Internet Protocol television) provide television content over internet protocol network. In the region wise study, the global set top box IC market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America anticipated to hold larger share of the global set top box IC market due to presence of major players in that region.

Key players operating in the global set top box IC market include STMicroelectronics, Texas Instrument, Semtech Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Broadcom. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global set top box IC market over the period of study.

