Social Media Analytics Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

According to a newly published study, Transparency Market Research expects the worldwide social media analytics industry to demonstrate a high level of competence in a particularly fragmented competitive landscape. As an essential approach to expand their regional horizons, most players participate in mergers and acqisitions. The majority of businesses use a strong capacity in their analytical programs to produce effective statistical data in each social media platform to maximize their geographical reach.

The presence of various players with only surveillance tools, specialized in specific in the vertical sector and others, is also active on the market. The majority of key players give complete suites with a wide range of functions. Niche players, for example, are developing fresh capacities and Dataroma has been developing an analysis platform in real time that shows optimization possibilities. As a result, consolidation through merger & acquisitions in the industry exists with enormous scope. The businesses also leverage their market share and profitability by strategic cooperative projects. These are some of the key growth strategies leveraged by vendors in the global social media analytics market.Organizations attempt to analyze revenues and to identify the gaps in different markets. These days, customers have become aware of the brand. It requires better quality, reduced prices and quicker product and service delivery. Advanced analytics are used to assist attain the business objectives. The analytics of social media enables to evaluate unstructured social information in order to react to vibrant markets and to attain high sales and operational return. Organizations can collect enormous quantities of data and automate marketing and operational duties on their markets and clients.

According to TMR analysts, the global social media analytics market was worth US$2.1 bn in 2016. Rising at a 15.47% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2025, the market is poised to reach US$7.8 bn by the year 2025.

Among the different segments, BFSI sector is expected to demonstrate maximum gains in the social media analytics market. North America is expected to rake in significant revenues in the global social media analytics market in coming years.

Novel Product Launches to be Key Market Trend

As formal solution supplier to the WhatsApp Business in 2018, Clarabridge Inc. has announced its new position. Selected CX Social brands can now expand their customer service through interacting with their customers via WhatsApp message via the Clarabridge social media management dedicated product. Cision Ltd. announced in 2019 the purchase of the TrendKite analytical company for 225 million USD and a follow-up to its latest software automation approach to enhance social media campaigns. Cision Ltd. TrendKite Inc. makes use for the evaluation of the effect of its job of artificial intelligence.

The launch of such novel products is likely to bolster the social media analytics market to a large extent.

Growing Connectivity to Bolster Social Media Analytics Market

Social Media Analytics ‘ market adoption is driven by an increased use among individuals of social media. As technology grew, individuals began to use social media for communications, online shopping, and other activities of social connectivity. These encouraged companies to embrace alternatives for social media analytics in order to comprehend users ‘ requirements and demands and their product salaries. Additional drivers include elevated social media development and analytical instruments as well as rising small and medium-sized business demand. These are some of the leading factors favoring the growth of the social media analytics market in the forthcoming years.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, “Social Media Analytics Market (Component – Software (On-premise-based and Cloud-based) and Services (Professional Services and Support and Maintenance); End-use Industry – BFSI, Retail, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics, and Media and Entertainment) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”

