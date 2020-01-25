Solid State Batteries Market-Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, High Four Manufactures -BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple

The Report Titled on “Global Solid State Batteries Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provides a basic overview of the Solid State Batteries industry including: Executive Summary, Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Segment Analysis, and Market Overview ; manufacturing technology; cost structures, product specifications; raw materials and so on. This Solid State Batteries market report enhanced on worldwide competition by leading manufactures like ( BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple, CATL, Bolloré, Toyota, Panasonic, Jiawei, Bosch, Quantum Scape, Ilika, Excellatron Solid State, Cymbet, Solid Power, Mitsui Kinzoku, Samsung, ProLogium, Front Edge Technology ) which providing information such as Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost/Profit, Supply/Demand and Import/Export and so on. There are 3 key segments covered in this Solid State Batteries market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

Summary of Solid State Batteries Market: Chemical energy storage, including lead acid batteries, nickel system batteries, and lithium ion batteries (LiBs), is considered to be the most promising energy storage technology for industrialization. Among these, LiBs have many advantages such as light weight, high energy density, high power density, and long life, and they are overwhelmingly preferred by designers for use in portable electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops. However, overcharging or short-circuiting can lead to high temperature and result in fire or explosion due to the presence of flammable organic electrolytes. Fires and explosions of LiBs have been reported throughout the world. The developments of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage devices for new kinds of power stations greatly expand the market for LiBs, meanwhile, stricter safety requirements apply to LiBs. Since large numbers of LiBs are packed together in EVs or power stations, fire or explosion in an LiB could be disastrous. Safety has become the main obstacle for the wide application of LiBs. To meet this issue, solid state batteries have entered the field.A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Solid state batteries have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In solid state batteries, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of solid state batteries is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.Although Solid State Batteries based on inorganic solid electrolytes have clearly demonstrated their great possibilities for electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, further development is still required to improve their energy density, rate capability, and cycling stability, while ensuring excellent safety. Actually, they are still far from being commercialized for industrial applications, which require systematical studies and will be a complicated process.Making Solid State Batteries usable outside the laboratory involves multiple factors such as solid electrolytes, electrodes, interface properties, and construction design. The high cost and very small production scale of solid state electrolytes with high ionic conductivity hinder the application of Solid State Batteries. Meanwhile, Solid State Batteries still suffer from inferior power density and poor cycle life, due to the high transfer resistance of lithium ions between the electrodes and solid electrolytes. Thus, at this stage, the direction for research exploring Solid State Batteries for commercial applications is to develop new cathodes based on the conversion reaction mechanism with low or even zero strain and energy levels well matched with the electrolytes. All of these together are expected to yield new material systems with high capacity. In addition, the use of lithium metal in anodes will be another thrust of Solid State Batteries development. Another is the design of novel SEs with high lithium-ion conductivity at room temperature and wide electrochemical window. Meanwhile, future SEs should show excellent chemical stability in the presence of metallic lithium. Also, new methods should be proposed to reduce the interfacial resistance between the electrode and electrolyte. Finally, the optimal combination of different fabrication processes and equipment automation as well as device design are necessary for the realization of Solid State Batteries with high capacity, low cost, and high yield.In summary, scientific and technical research on Solid State Batteries is progressing gradually. The current achievements indicate that Solid State Batteries with high energy density are promising candidates for large-scale energy storage and even electric vehicle applications

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Polymer-Based

⦿ with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Solid State Batteries market for each application, including-

⦿ Consumer Electronics

⦿ Electric Vehicle

⦿ Aerospace

⦿ others Market analysis by Region

⦿ United States

⦿ Europe

⦿ China

⦿ Japan

⦿ Southeast Asia

⦿ India

⦿ Central & South America

