Thermoformed Plastics Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2023

The global market for thermoformed plastic should grow from $13.0 billion in 2018 to $16.7 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. A number of tables and charts/figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of thermoformed plastics and for the various applications for thermoformed plastics in different fields and industries, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Report Includes:

– 49 data tables and 19 additional tables

– A comprehensive overview of thermoformed plastics and their global markets

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Quantification of consumption markets for major types of plastics used as thermoformed materials into each of their major applications, which include rigid food and healthcare packaging, automobiles, building products, and an array of consumer and industrial/commercial products

– Information on the market dynamics of thermoformed plastics, which include resin producers, plastic sheet producers, thermoformers and those in the major industries using these products

– A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market

– Profiles of the major companies that produce the key plastic materials that are converted into thermoformed products

– Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Associated Thermoforming Inc., Bardes Plastics Inc., Clear Lam Packaging Inc., Display Pack Inc. and Fiber Pad Inc.

Summary

The global thermoformed plastic market is growing at a significant rate, with the market expected to increase at an expected CAGR of REDACTED over the five-year period from 2018 to 2023. Thermoformed plastics compete with injection molded and blow molded plastics along with nonplastic materials suchas glass, paper and metals, and they have also undergone several technical advances. The mostprominent resins used in the thermoforming process are –

– Polystyrene (PS) and high-impact polystyrene (HIPS).

– Polypropylene (PP).

– High- and low-density polyethylene (HDPE/LDPE).

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

– Polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

– Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and other acrylates.

– Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

– Polycarbonate.

– Other miscellaneous resins.

The market for the above resins has been studied in detail, with the global and regional markets analyzed in the following pages.

Thermoformed plastics find wide application in the following major fields –

– Food packaging products.

– Healthcare/medical packaging products.

– Electronic packaging products.

– Building, home and construction products.

– Aerospace and aviation products.

– Appliances and consumer goods/products.

– Automotive products.

– Miscellaneous products.

An analysis of the global market as well as the regional markets for these applications has been made.

