Train Control and Management System Market: Rising Demand for Rapid Rail Transit Systems to Influence Demand

The global train control and management system market is highly competitive and fragmented, states a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The top four companies, namely, Bombardier Inc., Alstom S.A., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. could occupy a share of nearly 45% only in this market in 2015. With the rising number of new entrants, the competition within the market is likely to intensify in the near future.

As per TMR’s estimations, the global market for train control and management systems, which presented an opportunity worth US$2.5 bn in 2015, will rise at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period from 2016 to 2024 and touch US$5.01 bn by the end of the forecast period. Communication-based systems witness a higher demand than other train control and management systems and are expected to continue doing so over the next few years. The benefits these systems offer, such as the reduced maintenance costs and enhanced interoperability, act as the main driving force behind the increasing uptake of these systems.

Presence of Large Pool of Established Players to Ensure Continued Lead of Europe

The research report also provides a geographical assessment of the worldwide market for train control and management systems. According to the report, the global market is stretched across Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Europe, among these, has occupied the topmost position in the market, thanks to the presence of a large number of established train control and management systems manufacturers. Researchers predict continued lead of the Europe market for train control and management systems throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 7.70%.

Download PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17663

North America holds the second position in the global market and is expected to maintain it over the period of the forecast. The substantial rise in the government spending on a number of high speed rail projects in this region is likely to propel this regional market in the near future. Among others, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit high growth potential for the manufacturers of train control and management systems in the near future on account of the upswing in the need for the reduction in road traffic congestion and energy efficacy. The infrastructural advancement of railways and the rise in the public investments in rail projects are also projected to drive the Asia pacific train control and management system market in the years to come, states the report.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer