Virtual Private Server Market Expected to Reach US$ 4,453.7 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global virtual private server market was valued at US$ 1,104.2 Mnin 2016 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15.4% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 4,453.7 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the virtual private server market in 2016. This is primarily due to strong technological advancement and substantial application of virtual private servers by several end-users such as BFSI and IT & telecom across the region.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51666

Growing security concerns among enterprises driving the global virtual private server market

There is a considerable increase in the number of data breaches which needs to be avoided. VPS provides guaranteed dedicated resources such as RAM, CPU, bandwidth, and storage which is increasing its adoption among enterprises. Continuous spending by enterprises of all sizes on secured web hosting is the major factor which is expected to fuel the growth of the virtual private server market across the globe. Furthermore, rising adoption of virtualization which allows one server to be divided into multiple virtual servers is expected to boost the virtual private server market. Apart from this, the growth of the market is mainly driven by the growing adoption of VPS over traditional web hosting. This is due to its various benefits such as shared cost of services and complete OS access. Furthermore, VPS hosting has fewer sites per server. These sites share cost of running on the server that results in lower monthly or yearly charge as compared to dedicated hosting. VPS hosting is expected to grow prominently for websites that need to tackle high web traffic and cannot endure small downtimes due to business purposes, for instance e-commerce sites.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer