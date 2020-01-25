VOC Gas Monitor Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

VOC Gas Monitor Market – Introduction

VOC, or volatile organic compounds, are organic chemicals at normal room temperature and it has high vapor pressure. Volatile organic compounds gas detector devices are used to detect concentrations of various types of VOC gases in the air. The application of these gas detectors is expected to increase in the near future, due to more and more severe principles chief emission standards. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) gas detectors are easy to use and ideal for measuring formaldehyde (HCHO) levels and total volatile organic compound (TVOC) levels in laboratories, factories, offices, indoor environments, hotels, and schools.

VOC Gas Monitor Market – Competitive Landscape

In August 2018, Honeywell International Inc. introduced a new line of addressable smoke and heat detection devices in order to comply with the upcoming building code changes and to improve fire detection

Siemens AG

Incorporated in 1847, Siemens AG is presently based in Munich, Germany. The company engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. Siemens AG operates through the following business segments: wind power and renewables; power and gas; building technologies; energy management; mobility; process industries and drives; digital factory; healthcare; and financial services. The company offers products, solutions, and services for medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics; power generation, oil & gas production and transportation; transmission and distribution; industrial technologies and automation systems; infrastructure and building technologies; mobility and logistics solutions.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70125

ams AG

Founded in 1981, ams AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria. The company develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensor interfaces, sensors, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: consumer, non-consumer, and foundry. AMS’s products include audio systems, smart light management, spectral sensing, environmental sensors, CMOS imaging sensors, light sensors, and medical imaging and magnetic position sensors.

AlphaSense, Inc.

Incorporated in 2011, AlphaSense, Inc. is currently based in New York, U.S. The company provides web search engine for financial and knowledge professionals.. The company’s search database covers its client’s in-house content as well as external resources through multiple channels. The company is specialized in company research, investment research, semantic search, and competitive intelligence.

Request To Access Market Data VOC Gas Monitor Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Founded in 1906, Honeywell International Inc. is presently based in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. It is a software technology and manufacturing company, which offers solutions specific products and services provided by aerospace and automotive industries. The company specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for homes and buildings; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; electronic and advanced materials; specialty chemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: performance materials and technologies; aerospace; home and building technologies; and safety and productivity solutions.

Drägerwerk AG

Established in 1889, Drägerwerk AG is based in Lübeck, Germany. The company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical and safety products, gas detection, and analysis systems. The company possess over 14,000 employees and has presence in more than 190 countries across the world.

Significant players operating in the VOC gas monitor market are Aeroqual (New Zealand), Extech Instruments (U.S.), GDS Corporation (U.S.), and Ushio, Inc. (Japan).

VOC Gas Monitor Market – Dynamics

Expansion of water and wastewater treatment industry drives VOC gas monitor market

Expansion of the VOC gas monitor market can be attributed to the expansion of water and wastewater treatment industry. The social and economic structure of society is witnessing significant transformation, from an agricultural-based society to an industrial society. This transformation has led to a surge in the standard of living and production of goods in order to cater to the demand, which in turn has led to an increase in the consumption of water. VOC gas monitors are increasingly being employed for water and wastewater treatment to meet the rising demand for consumable water.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer