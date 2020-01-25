Wayfinding System Market: CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS DRIVE GLOBAL TRENDS

Wayfinding System Market Introduction

Wayfinding is sensing where a person is positioned in a building or an environment and finding out how to reach the desired location from the present location. A number of codes go into wayfinding, such as architectural clues, sight lines, lighting, and signage; these are known as information support systems for a wayfinding system. Users rely on these codes when making decisions about how to reach their destination. In this market, whether it is a single floored structure or an entire campus, vendors can modify a wayfinding system to meet the needs of a client.

Wayfinding System Market – Competitive Landscape

Juniper Networks has plans to acquire Mist Systems, a wireless LAN vendor, for US$405 Mn and integrate Mist’s cloud and AI-based network management system with Juniper’s portfolio. Along with its AI and machine learning capabilities, Mist’s location-based applications are embedded with virtual wayfinding systems.

SignAgent announced the launch of its mobile app, which iOS users can download on iPad and iPhone in the Apple App Store. This new app considerably increases speed of the process of collecting on-location data for huge wayfinding and signage projects.

AECOM

AECOM has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the U.S. and was established in the year 1990. It is a multinational engineering firm that provides design, construction, consulting, and management services to a varied set of global customers. AECOM oversees the PATH facilities, engineering and site preparation, security, and wayfinding systems for transportation hubs, designed with the required infrastructure for the project.

SignAgent Inc.

Founded in 1987, SignAgent Inc. is located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. SignAgent Inc. is a cloud-based, wayfinding and signage project management platform that gives a client complete control on the project throughout the project’s life cycle. SignAgent streamlines every single facet of sign programming projects for each member of the signage team, whether designing a signage system for a stadium or university campus, office building, or health care facility.

TATA ELXSI

Tata Elxsi was established in 1989 and is based in Bengaluru, India. Tata Elxsi is an Indian design company and is a part of the Tata Group. The company provides design and technology solutions and services across industries. It helps spaces interact with people with the help of signage and way-finding systems for corporate campuses, public spaces, and mass transit.

Visix, Inc.

Established in 1980, Visix, Inc. is located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, the U.S. The company deals in unified visual communication solution for every single business. Visix provides a suite of solutions including digital signage, room management, and content design tools that integrate existing systems of a company with each other. The solutions also include interactive custom wayfinding, e-paper room signs, and applications for targeted messaging to devices such as desktops and mobile phones, paired with multi-tier support and service.

Wayfinding System Market Dynamics

Digital Framework that Goes Beyond Providing Basic Information Driving Demand for Wayfinding Systems

Advancements in wayfinding have responded to unique needs of a client to establish markers and identification of patterns by crafting immersive spatial relationships between customers or users and the locality or areas where wayfinding is required. Signs, directional aids, and maps remain in force; however, companies are working for digital framework that goes further than providing basic information.

Applications such as cellular Wi-Fi systems and Bluetooth-driven beacon systems can be used by people in order to navigate space in a more profound way and to make wayfinding convenient for every user. This expansion has encouraged the growth of omni-channel experience or multi-device connectivity, which can inform users where they currently are, where is the point they need to be, and what they can do once they reach the desired location.

