Anti-Mist Films Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018-2026

In packaging, when the surface of the packaging film falls, water droplets condense to form fog or mist. This mist reduces the shelf life and quality of the packaged food. This phenomenon is more prominent in the products which have high moisture content and are packed in plastic packaging. Manufacturers are eyeing packaging solutions to keep their products fresher for a longer time. Anti-mist films are used to protect the packaged food from the fog and enhance its shelf life. Anti-mist films are glossy, wrinkle-free and offer high printability.

Due to their very less thickness, they are considered apt for food packaging. Multiple varieties of anti-mist films are manufactured which are apt for various food products. Also, the packaging films can be treated with anti-fogging additives to create the anti-mist phenomenon, and these are compliant with the regulations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Anti-Mist Films Market: Dynamics

According to Cosmo Films, more than 40% of the plastic packaged food gets spoiled because of mist formation before it reaches the end user. This has made the manufacturers incline towards using anti-mist films for packaging. Also, increasing consumer’s preference for transparent lidding films is another major driving force for the global anti-mist films market.

Also, using anti-mist films keeps the food fresher for a longer time which is anticipated to attribute to the growth of global anti-mist films market. The high barrier lamination and ease in printability on the packaged product enhance the aesthetic appeal and aids in grabbing consumer attention. The high growth in the food-service market and extensive use of anti-mist films for packaging is expected to drive the global market and hence create enormous opportunities for anti-mist films market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the anti-mist films market are enhancing their product portfolio to cater to a broader range of applications. For instance,

In the year 2017, Cosmo Films, India based manufacturer of specialty BOPP films, has innovated their current anti-mist films to make them suitable for packaging of unpolished fruits in trays on high-speed HFFS machines.

In the year 2016, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. has developed LumiLid® XL7AF, a variant of the anti-mist film which is used as a lidding film. The company claims that these anti-mist films are ideal for packaging of refrigerated as well as microwaved food products.

