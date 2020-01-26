Digital Printing Films Market Latest Industry Trends 2019 to 2026

The digital printing films are multipurpose printing medium that offers information or brand display and improved shelf appeal. The Popularity of digital printing films is increased in the packaging and non-packaging applications. The digital printing films are manufactured by the plastic material which having high barrier properties and resistant to water and punctures. The digital printing films are used to apply on banners, cartons, glass, wall, labels, cards and various other formats.

The digital printing films are manufactured by considering the printing processes and need of high heat sensibility. The digital printing films are used in the various application in the packaging industry such as bags, pouches, sachets, and cartons. The automotive and architecture industry mostly prefers cast vinyl digital printing films due to its longtime durability and high barrier properties.

Global Digital Printing Films Market: Dynamics

The use of digital printing films by packaging industry is increased due to its high offerings such as securement to products and aesthetic look. The advertising industry increases the digital printing films acceptance due to its application in banners. The UV offset printing is trending in the industrial applications due to its impressive board lamination and decorative printing.

Owing to these factors, the key manufacturers of digital printing films are engaging in the production of direct UV offset printable films. The advancement in the digital printing machines over the screen printing is helping to grow the demand of digital printing films market.

In 2018, Kodak and Uteco Group introduced the new Sapphire EVO digital printing press and water based inks with a vision to escalating their label and flexible packaging opportunities. In 2017, Cosmo Films, a producer of specialty BOPP films, introduced BOPP based printable synthetic paper which is printable with all printing technologies such as UV offset, screen or letter, thermal transfer, and digital toner.

