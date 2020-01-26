Edible Wraps Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

The rising trend of ecofriendly packaging is restructuring the processed food & beverage industry with the key packaged food brand owners / manufacturers swiftly adopting the changes to gain an edge over their competitors. Moreover, the traditional methods of packaging carry adverse effects on the environment in terms of both manufacturing as well as decomposing. Hence, these are now been replaced by novel edible packaging products such as edible wraps or films.

Edible wraps exhibit properties similar to those of conventional flexible packaging films, such as barrier properties against external moisture, heat, gases and other flavor compounds. Similar to their conventional counterparts, edible wraps are used to protect the packaged food from chemical and microbiological activities. However, the key differentiating factor for edible wraps is their reduced carbon footprint.

Global Edible Wraps Market: Dynamics

The global edible wraps market is expected witness a staggering growth rate, especially in emerging economies, during the forecast period. Developed with materials that are decomposable as well as microwave-friendly in nature, the demand for edible wraps is mounting high as more and more processed food brand owners are getting acquainted with the benefits of these wraps.

For More Detailed Analysis, Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56817

Moreover, over the last decade, there has been a complete shift from traditional case-ready packaging to portion-size packaging, which comprises edible wraps, films, pouches, etc. The use of the portion-size packaging format for processed food products permits customers to use required amounts of packaged food, thereby reducing additional food wastage.

Global Edible Wraps Market: Company Developments and Industry-Level Trends

Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the edible packaging market are focusing on designing innovative patters of edible wraps / films that offer enhanced packaging.

In September 2017, a team of food scientists at the Oregon State University developed antimicrobial and water-resistant edible wraps specifically designed for food preservation. These edible wraps are a blend of naturally occurring materials such as chitosan and cellulose nano-fiber.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer