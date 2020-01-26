Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024
The global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market report on the basis of market players
Freshbooks
Zoho
Xero
Intuit
Brightpearl
Sage
FinancialForce
Tipalti
PaySimple
Acclivity Group
KashFlow Software
Araize
Micronetics
Norming Software
Yat Software
SAP
iPayables
Coupa
Zervant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and e-commerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market?
