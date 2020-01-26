Global Textured Butter Industry Valuable Growth Prospects And Insights On Future Scenario 2029

The latest market report published by Transparency Market Research on the global textured butter market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated from the global textured butter market is estimated to reach ~ US$ 1 Bn in 2019, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~ 4%, to reach US$ 1.5 Bn in 2029.

Textured Butter Widely Used as a Shortening in Baking

Textured butter is used as a raw material for the production of margarine, and as a shortening for the manufacturing of bakery products such as cakes, pastries, and others. Typical properties of butter, such as spreadability and hardness, can be attributed to variations in the composition of saturated fatty acids and non-saturated fatty acids. Textured butter has a smooth texture, which makes it easy to process and use. Textured butter is easy to use in machines and provides high stability while processing. Moreover, textured butter helps separate the dough and butter layers during laminating. It also enables the addition of colors to pastries and the browning of bakery products. Furthermore, textured butter enhances the taste of food products and provides a creamy texture. The consumption of bakery products is on the rise, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the textured butter market.

Textured Butter is a Rich Source of Vitamins

Increasing incidences of health problems such as diabetes, obesity, and blood pressure are encouraging consumers to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, they are more inclined towards consuming functional foods such as textured butter. Moreover, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones across the world, consumers are engaged in finding the origin, ingredients, processing, etc., of the product before making a purchase. Consumers also compare prices of similar products, and this trend is more prominent among millennials as compared to others. As textured butter is a rich source of vitamins, health-conscious consumers prefer to consume textured butter in moderate amounts for its nutritional properties.

Challenges Pertaining to FDA Approval for Textured Butter

The textured butter market is facing major challenges from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Owing to an increase in illegal nutritional and health claims made on product labels in advertisements as well as on the Internet, the FDA has strictly limited disease or health claims on product labels. Nutritional labels for textured butter include the source of vitamins A, D, E, B12, and K2. Textured butter provides vitamins, however, the quantity and type depends upon the quality of raw materials and the proportion of ingredients. Such claims require prior FDA review for efficacy, which include significant scientific agreement. The FDA conducts proper testing of food products before issuing approval. A company cannot sell its food products in the market without FDA approval.

Increased Consumer Focus on Clean Labels

Consumers are more aware of the nutrition and ingredient content of food so as to decide what they want to consume accordingly. Food manufacturers could encourage these practices of consumers and focus on clean labels that indicate the nutrients and ingredients. These labels will help consumers choose products wisely.

Tedious Process of Regulatory Approval

The restraining factor for the textured butter market is the slow process of receiving government approvals for health claims. There are several steps required for any organic product to be approved for application and use, which includes the discovery and expansion process that initiates in research laboratory. Also, manufactures get various certifications to assure consumers about the quality of the product and to avoid any health-related conflicts. A product should be approved for selling in the market by various organizations such as the FDA, and other local regulatory bodies. To take permission for any health claim and certification, the wait is relatively long, which hinders the growth of the textured butter market, significantly.

