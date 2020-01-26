Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to 2027 By Top Leading Players: LifeScan, Inc.,Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG,Ypsomed AG,Omron Corporation,GE Healthcare,Nipro Corporation

The latest report pertaining to ‘Glucose Monitoring Devices Market’ collated by The Insight Partners, provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

The global glucose monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 12,628.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,850.9 Mn by 2027.

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. B. Braun Melsungen AG Medtronic Abbott LifeScan, Inc. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG Ypsomed AG Omron Corporation GE Healthcare Nipro Corporation

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Across The Countries

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the communities across the globe. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issue affect people of all ages and incomes globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. And out of these over 650 million adults were obese. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Growing Medical Tourism In Developing Countries

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of glucose monitoring devices in the region. In India, medical science has growing rapidly as well as big steps forward in past few decades. In India the diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are coming here to get themselves treated. The most possibly and compelling reason of this might be the excessively high expenses for health care causes in their own country. Health travelers who visit developing countries for medical reasons save 65% to 80% on health cost compared to the cost in the US. Thus, the factors are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global glucose monitoring devices industry. For instance, In February, 2017, Roche and Medtronic entered into an agreement to develop a next-gen BG meter that will intertwine glucose monitoring technology into a future Medtronic pump system. This agreement is expected to enhance the growth of Medtronic in glucose monitoring market. Thus, such development is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market in the coming future.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market –Analysis 63

6. Glucose Monitoring Devices Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Glucose Monitoring Devices Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Glucose Monitoring Devices Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer