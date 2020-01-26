Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market to 2027 – Global and Regional Forecast Led by Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (PD Inhibitors, Microtubule Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitors); Application (Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy)

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Head & neck cancer is especially common in regions having high alcohol and tobacco intake, and the most common type is squamous cell carcinoma. About 9 out of 10 head and neck cancers begin inside squamous cells. Chemotherapy drugs commonly used to treat head and neck cancers are cisplatin, carboplatin, and docetaxel. The EGFR-targeted drug, in combination with chemotherapy or radiation therapy for head and neck cancers, such as laryngeal or hypopharyngeal cancer, is a targeted therapy drug for head & neck cancer.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The head & neck cancer drugs market is anticipated to grow in the market by the rise in demand for combination therapy for the management of head & neck cancer, and growth in the number of R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutic. Furthermore, technological advancements in screening procedures for cancer and a strong presence of pipeline drugs such as Ipilimumab, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Durvalumab, Erlotinib, Afatinib, Bevacizumab, and others are expected to drive the market growth. Also, the rise in the number of risk factors such as growth in the number of cigarette smoking, alcohol & tobacco consumption is further anticipated to boost the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in head & neck cancer drugs market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The head & neck cancer drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in head & neck cancer drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The head & neck cancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of product and by application. Based on product the market is segmented as PD inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors and EGFR inhibitors. On the basis of application the market is categorized as surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

List of Companies

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

