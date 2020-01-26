Laboratory Filter Papers Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

Laboratory filter papers provide a semi-permeable barrier between a chemical and a medium. They can be used for the filtering of solid particles from liquids in various applications, which include laboratory as well as industrial applications. These papers have specific properties such as porosity, particle retention, thickness, and flow rate, which determine their suitability for various applications.

Different chemicals require different grades of laboratory filter papers. Usually, these papers are used for gravity or vacuum filtration processes. They are broadly classified as qualitative and quantitative laboratory filter papers. Qualitative laboratory filter papers are used where qualitative analytical techniques are employed to determine materials, whereas quantitative laboratory filter papers are used for gravimetric analysis. Laboratory filter papers can be made up of various paper pulps, which include wood pulp, fiber crops, and mineral fibers, on small paper production machines.

Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Technological advancements have resulted in the increased application of filtration techniques in pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries, along with research institutes as well as food & beverages laboratories. Laboratory filter papers are used extensively for qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in research laboratories, which is expected to boost the global sales of these papers.

In addition, pharma companies are investing more in research & development to stay one step ahead of their competitors. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2018, Indian pharma companies invested more than 8.5% of their sales in research & development activities. This inclination of manufacturers toward innovation is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the emergence of more advanced filtration technologies, such as such as microfiltration, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration, is likely to hinder the growth of the market, as these techniques employ superior filtration equipment. Moreover, the uptake of analytical instruments and stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies regarding the standard of filtration is compelling manufacturers to adopt superior filtration techniques. This is likely to act as an obstacle in the growth of the laboratory filter papers market.

