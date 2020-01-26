Lessons Learned on Decarbonization of Energy From Countries at the Front-run

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Getting to a system of a net-zero carbon power system is necessary and requires a massive investment in new low-carbon equipment ranging from renewable power plants to efficient appliances, electric vehicles, and better-constructed buildings, amongst others. China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ethiopia, and the U.K. are the countries at the forefront of this transition.

How Countries can Achieve Zero- Carbon Energy

Production of energy and its use accounts for approximately three- quarters of emissions of greenhouse gas globally. Therefore it is the most critical factor in a net-zero gas emission strategy. The three main strategies that can assist countries in meeting this strategy are:

Reduce energy consumption by improved efficiency (optimize). Shift demand of energy from the burning of fossil fuels to electricity (electrify). Shift wholly to non-carbon technologies to produce electricity.

The above strategies are required in all major sectors, such as the buildings, transportation, and industry, not forgetting the power system. The above countries have well adopted the strategies and have indicated huge progress in the energy sector.

