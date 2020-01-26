Mechanical Tree Shaker Market Trends, Scope, Forecast 2027

Global Mechanical Tree Shaker Market – Introduction

Mechanical tree shaker is a mechanical harvesting equipment, which utilizes a hydraulic cylinder to harvest fruits, nuts, and berries. The mechanical tree shaker is a small tractor-like vehicle that has a big mechanical arm attached to it. The end of this arm is integrated with giant metal claw, which is used to gently to shake tree. The tree shaker works on the basic principle of accelerating each fruits and nuts to develop inertia force greater than the fruit, nuts bonding force with the tree.

Global Mechanical Tree Shaker Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2016, MultiOne introduced a tree shaker incorporated with collector. Its collector attachment has an adjustable vibration frequency of 40 Hz and is flexible to grip a broad range of trunks. This enables the machine to harvest diverse fruits including olives, berries, and nut trees, without hampering them. The company’s tree shaker attachment allows speedy movement between shaking tree trunk to loose ripe nuts and fruits. It grip trunks up to 35 cm (13.8 inches) in diameter and weighs 330 kg

(727 lbs.)

Caterpillar, Inc.

Established in 1925, Caterpillar, Inc. is presently based in Deerfield, IL, U.S. It is a leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery and equipment. The company is a major manufacturer of construction and mining equipment and offers products through 21 brands.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Founded in 1999, CNH Industrial N.V. is presently based in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S. CNH Industrial N.V. is a leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and powertrain for commercial vehicles. It supplies an extensive range of machinery and products through 12 brands.

Deere & Company

Founded in 1837, Deere & Company currently has its headquarters in Grand Detour, Illinois, U.S. Deere & Company is a global leader in the manufacture of farm equipment. The company also manufactures equipment for construction, forestry, and mining sectors. Its products are primarily sold in North America followed by South America and Europe.

