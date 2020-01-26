Pearlised BOPP Film Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2026

One of the most preferred polymers in food packaging and in printing application is polypropylene due to its excellent properties like high-temperature resistance, low moisture resistance, and high stiffness. To improve mechanical properties, this film is stretched in both directions and across machine to form biaxially oriented polypropylene films (BOPP film). Fillers such as talc and calcium carbonate and pigments are added to BOPP film to provide a pearly aesthetic look and improve optical properties.

Pearlised BOPP film finds application majorly in cold drink packaging such as ice cream packaging, biscuits, sweets, and flavour snack packaging. The advantage that pearlised BOPP film provides other films is it can be used as a monolayer for packaging or as a component of multilayer film suitable for overprinting. The rapid increase in demand for flexible packaging solutions plays a crucial role in increasing demand for the pearlised BOPP film market. Pearlised BOPP film is Ultra Violet (UV) resistant provide excellent stability over the wide temperature range and high mechanical strength.

Pearlised BOPP Film Market: Dynamics

The global Pearlised BOPP film market is expected to grow alongside the increasing demand for surface printing. Having excellent strength, heat sealable properties of pearlised BOPP films makes it an ideal flexible packaging solution. In addition, pearlised BOPP film has better visual appeal when printed with translucent inks, the metallic effect can be obtained which makes packaging of the product attractive.

Food packaging industry is the foremost consumer of pearlised BOPP film market which uses this material for packaging solution such as for ice cream packaging, printing labels for cold drinks, etc. as pearlised BOPP films are non-toxic in nature. However, personal care and pharmaceutical packaging are increasingly finding the application of pearlised BOPP film. Increase in per capita income across the globe is escalating the demand for packaged food & beverages, which in turn is expected to boost the market for pearlised BOPP film.

Pearlised BOPP films also help with several benefits which can make the product look attractive by using different colors, patterns, and designs. Other packaging films do not meet the requirement of heat sealable property, strength along with the excellent printability properties however, in contrast, pearlised BOPP films can be laminated to fulfill the market requirement. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global pearlised BOPP films market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

