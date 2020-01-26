Press-in Lid Cans Market Challenges , PEST Analysis, Regional Existence With Manufacture By 2026

Press-in lid cans are one of the simplest design among various metal cans. Strong and effective sealing provided by the press-in lid cans is majorly required for the industrial chemicals packaging, whereas, food, pharmaceutical, and other industries also prefer press-in lid cans over other packaging formats due to its high durability. Press-in lid cans made up of aluminum are gradually replacing tin-plated and stainless steel press-in lid cans due to its lightweight and high barrier properties, and also driving the preference for aluminum press-in lid cans in food and pharmaceutical industries.

Three piece press-in lid cans are estimated to be higher in global press-in lid cans market share over two piece press-in lid cans owing to the ease in manufacturing. Rapidly developing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is one of the prominent drivers for the growth of press-in lid cans market across the globe.

Global Press-in Lid Cans Market Dynamics

For some of the sensitive products which might get affected by the direct contact with press-in lid can surface, a plastic liner is added to the inner surface of the can. BPA plastics are generally preferred as a press-in lid can liner material, while acrylic & polyester liners are gradually replacing the BPA liners. For relatively large volume packaging in the food industry, aluminum press-in lid cans are highly preferred due to its high durability, high barrier properties, and air-tight sealing.

On the contrary perspective of strong sealing lids of press-in lid cans, the opening of the can each time is a tedious task. For the opening of industrial chemical press-in lid cans, some tool is required to open the can. Thus, the metal cans with assisted opening mechanism are gradually replacing the press-in lid cans market. Metal cans with a small opening and screw closure are highly preferred over press-in lid cans for packaging of liquid products due to the ease in pouring the liquid with a small opening and much lesser efforts made in opening a screw closure as compared to press-in lid cans.

The Asia Pacific is the largest chemical industry, accounting for around half of the world’s chemical industry revenue. As press-in lid cans are relatively economical as compared with other metal can designs, large and relatively unorganized manufacturing industry of Asia Pacific region prefer press-in lid cans. Well-developed packaged food industry of Western Europe and North America are the primary driver of the press-in lid cans market in the geographies.

Global Press-in Lid Cans Market Key Players

The emerging players in press-in lid cans market have weakened the market share of globally leading press-in lid cans manufacturers. On 13th December 2018, Ball Corporation sold its China-based metal beverage can manufacturing facility to ORG Technology Co., Ltd. a Chinese metal packaging company.

