Shea Olein Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: nature type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

The information for each competitor covers the following :

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global shea olein market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global shea olein market has been segmented as-

Cosmetics Skin Care Moisturizers Anti-aging Creams Hair Care Sun Care



Body Care Lotions Shower Gels & Soaps Color Cosmetics Lip Balms/Lipsticks Nail Cosmetics Eye Liner/ Eye Shadows

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Shea Olein Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and distributors operating in shea olein market are SURU CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd, Croda International Plc, AAK AB, OLVEA GROUP, Cornelius Group plc., Ghana Nuts Company Ltd, Agrobotanicals, LLC., Sophim S.A Natural Sourcing, LLC., and International Oils & Fats Limited. An increasing number of manufacturers are showing their keen interest in introducing shea olein into their product portfolios, which is also expected to increase the demand for the same in the coming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Numerous applications of shea olein in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and aromatherapy has evolved the demand for shea olein, globally. In pharmaceuticals, shea olein is used in manufacturing products for dermal treatment such as healing scars, acne, and scalp-related problems. In addition, shea olein is also used in aromatherapy for massage and spa treatment to relax the body and rejuvenate the skin. People all around the world, especially in Asia Pacific, are opting for natural products, which is expected to escalate the demand for shea olein in the coming years. Due to an increase in the demand for this product, investors who have invested in this market can expect high returns in the near future.

Shea olein: Regional Outlook

Production of shea olein is high in Africa, since shea trees, or shea nuts, are mostly grown in the African continent. Countries in Africa that are the largest producers of shea olein are Nigeria, Togo, Ghana, Benin, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Africa exports shea olein to various regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. These regions also import shea butter from Africa to manufacture shea olein. A majority of the demand for shea olein comes from Asia Pacific, and the increasing demand for shea olein in this region can be attributed to various factors, such as growing preference for the natural products and health and beauty consciousness among the consumers of this region. Shea olein is highly consumed in Europe, followed by North America, due to consumer health consciousness.

The shea olein market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the shea olein market, including but not limited to regional markets, nature and end use.

