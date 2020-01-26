Smart Tailgate Market – Evolving Technology, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Smart Tailgate Market: Introduction

A tailgate is the closing door of the boot compartment of a vehicle. The smart tailgate is a type of tailgate that is generally incorporated in fully power operated passenger cars. A smart tailgate detects and senses foot movement through sensors and transmits the information to the control module, which opens and closes the tailgate. Smart tailgate offers safety precautions while operating. For instance, if some obstacle within the tailgate range is sensed by it, then it stops the operation

Global Smart Tailgate Market: Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Covestro AG showcased its concept study of one-part tailgate with joined backlight and indicator where its lightweight polycarbonate materials are a seamless solution. This reduces the wires complexity of the backlight and provides weight savings of roughly 30%, as vis-à-vis to the conventional tailgate structure.

Magna International Inc.

Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957. It’s headquartered in Aurora, Canada. The company designs, develops and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, exterior parts, and equipment. It supplies these parts to the automotive industry worldwide. Magna International Inc.’s major customers include Aston Martin, BMW, Citroën, Chrysler, Cummins, Suzuki, Harbin, John Deere, Hafei, Liebherr, Jatco, MAN, Navistar, PACCAR, and Kubota.

Plastic Omnium

Established in 1946, Plastic Omnium is presently based in Levallois Cedex, France. The company is one of the leading global companies that manufactures automotive equipment such as body modules and structural components, emissions reduction systems, and fuel tanks. The company operates through a network of 124 manufacturing plants and 24 research and development centers located in 26 countries around the world. Plastic Omnium has over 3,725 patents to its name.

