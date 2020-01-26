Stainless Steel Foil Market- Get Facts About Business Strategies, Financial Status and Forecast 2027

Key Highlights:

The global stainless steel foil market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period

The width < 100mm segment accounted for major share of the stainless steel foil market, owing to excellent anti-oxidative properties of these products

The electrical & electronics segment is estimated to hold a leading position by the end of the forecast period, owing to high demand for smartphones, televisions, and computers across the globe

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the high growth regions of the stainless steel foil, owing to an increase in demand for electronic devices and automotive vehicles in developing economies such as China and India

Key Drivers of Stainless Steel Foil Market:

Stainless steel foil is widely used in the manufacture of solar panel components as a substrate material inside panels. It is extensively employed in the solar industry due to its excellent thermal conductive properties. This is estimated to boost the demand for stainless steel foil during the forecast period.

Stainless steel foils are thin sheets that provide excellent heat resistance and chemical resistance. These foils also provide electric insulation by coating materials to the films. Stainless steel foil offers low maintenance requirements in several applications.

Stainless steel foils are also used for shielding, sealing, radiant barrier, liners, reduction in heat transfer, and vapor retardant applications. They provide nonmagnetic property with excellent weldability and formability for major end-use applications. This is anticipated to fuel the stainless steel foils market during the forecast period.

Width < 100mm to Gain Momentum:

In terms of product, the width < 100mm segment constituted a key share of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018 owing to extensive use of this width range in electronics end-use industry

The width < 100mm segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the high demand for mobile, computers, and other electronic devices across developing economies

Electronic Segment to Expand at Considerable Pace:

In terms of end-use, the electrical & electronics segment held a significant share of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2027.

Increase in adoption of smartphones, smart televisions, and computers owing to the constant innovation and technological advancement is estimated to boost the stainless steel foil market during the forecast period

Stainless steel foils are extensively employed in the electronics industry due to their excellent conductive properties. Stainless steel foil products are relatively lighter even after the application of coatings. One of the key benefits of stainless steel foil is extended shelf life for crucial applications. This is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the stainless steel foil market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Stainless Steel Foil:

Asia Pacific and North America were key regions of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018. The stainless steel foil market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to capacity expansion of electronic companies in high growth countries including India and Southeast Asia.

Rapid urbanization and rise in population are major macroeconomic drivers anticipated to fuel the stainless steel foil market in the next few years.

China is expected to become a key country of the stainless steel foil market. It is expected to account for around 58% share in Asia Pacific by 2027, owing to the increase in demand for electronic gadgets, electrical components, and parts for smart devices.

Global Stainless Steel Foil – Key Developments:

On July 4, 2017, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials (NSSM) announced plans to expand the production capacity of stainless steel foil in order to cater to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries around the globe

On September 24, 2018, Ulbrich Solar Technologies and Heraeus Photovoltaic launched new product portfolio of selectively coated ribbons

Competition Landscape:

Global stainless steel foil market is anticipated to be fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market. Players operating in the stainless steel foil market depict a low to medium level of backward integration. High investment or high capital investment is required to set up a stainless steel foil production plant. This may act as a major threat for new entrants.

The top five players operating in the stainless steel foil market accounted for combined market share of 22% in 2018. These players are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Olin Brass, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., A.J. Oster, and Nisshin Steel Co. Ltd.

Other players operating in the market include Meru Impex, Bhandari Group, Riddhi Siddhi Impex, IUP Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd., Hollinbrow Precision Products (UK), and Rikazai Co., Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer