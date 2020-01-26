Wheelchairs Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

The growing population worldwide who need wheeled mobility devices is a key underpinning to the expansion of the wheelchairs market. This is attributed in large part to the growing prevalence of disability in the coming few years span due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and rapidly aging populations. Manufacturers offering smart wheelchairs that can be operated autonomously or collaboratively with the caregivers are seeing higher scope in the wheelchairs market. This has stirred the development of intelligent power wheelchairs.

Several players in order to consolidate their positions are entering into acquisitions and collaborations. Further, a growing count of manufacturers in the wheelchairs market are pitching for getting users’ feedback at the prototype stage. The approach has been internalized in the development of more useful health technologies around the world.

Some of the key players in the wheelchairs market are Invacare, Ottobock, Pride Mobility, Medical Depot, Inc., the Hoveround Corporation, and GF Health Products, Inc.

Institutionalized Users of Wheeled Mobility Devices Rise in Developed Regions

Rise in disabled population in various parts of the world, notably in developed countries, is a key factor propelling the evolution of the wheelchair market. Also, nations such as the U.S. have seen the rise of non-institutionalized users of wheeled mobility devices over the past ten years. However, institutional use of wheelchairs has also grown considerably and the segment served the maximum share of demands for patients in the wheelchairs market.

Growing numbers of people who suffer from injuries and diseases need wheelchairs for mobility, such as those with osteoporosis, spine injury, and rheumatoid arthritis. This has spurred the uptake of wheelchairs in instructional settings around the world.

Of the various regions, North America accounts for the majority of shares in the global wheelchairs market. The vast uptake can be attributed to prevalence of autoimmune diseases and autoimmune diseases.

Changing Demographics Puts New Mobility Tech to Test

The changing demographics in developing countries has created vast lucrative avenue for players in the wheelchairs market. Rapidly aging populations is a key trend boosting the market. Especially Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a rapid pace on the back of demand for power mobility devices to boost the quality of people with disabilities.

The advent of new mobility technologies will undoubtedly expand the prospective utility of wheelchairs in users. For instance, makers are focusing on unveiling smart wheelchairs that are functional in crowded places, increasing the mobility scope for patients. Growing affordability of personal mobility aids is also boosting the wheelchairs market.

Growing array of multidisciplinary studies that aims at assessing the potential of the use of smart powered wheelchairs has expanded the scope for innovations in the wheelchairs market. Several of such studies highlight the importance of users’ input and their caregivers’ feedback. These studies, among other aspects, take care of physical impairments that can hinder the optimal use of these intelligent wheelchairs. Manufacturers have also put recurrent focus on the safety aspect and integrating technologies to that end. A case in point is pneumatically-powered waterproof powered system in the wheelchairs market.

