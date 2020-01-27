Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors

The automotive heat exchanger is a component that is used for transferring heat between two mediums at different temperatures having thermal contact. They form an essential part in any vehicle and are used for maintaining the required operating temperature in the engine as well as other components. The positive outlook of the automotive industry in developing countries creates a favorable landscape for the manufacturers active in the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

The automotive heat exchanger market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing adoption of HVAC systems in off-highway vehicles and high-end commercial vehicles. The demand for electric and hybrid cars would eliminate the need for conventional engine cooling components, thereby hindering the market growth. On the other hand, battery thermal management systems are likely to offer significant opportunities for the key players of the automotive heat exchanger market over the coming years.

The “Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive heat exchanger market with detailed market segmentation by design, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive heat exchanger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive heat exchanger market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented on the basis of design and vehicle type. Based on design, the market is segmented as plate bar, tube fin, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive heat exchanger market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive heat exchanger market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive heat exchanger market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive heat exchanger market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive heat exchanger market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive heat exchanger market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive heat exchanger in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive heat exchanger market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive heat exchanger companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– AKG Thermal Systems, Inc.

– Dana Limited

– Denso Corporation

– Hanon Systems

– MAHLE GmbH

– Marelli Corporation

– Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

– Sanden Holdings Corporation

– T.RAD Co., Ltd.

– Valeo SA

