Automotive Lightweight Material Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The lightweight materials are widely utilized in automobiles for reducing their weight and thereby increase their fuel efficiency and speed. These materials are the best suitable alternatives for heavy generic materials for building the frame of vehicles owing to their advantages such as low corrosion rate, enhanced strength, less material consumption, and improved handling. Replacement of traditional steel components with lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium alloys, high-strength steel (HSS), and polymer & carbon fiber composites are capable of reducing the vehicle weight and thereby support in decreasing fuel consumption.

The major factors driving the growth of the automotive lightweight material market are stringent rules and regulations in regards to emission and fuel economy and an increase in government initiative towards reduction if vehicle weight. Further, the rising demand for these materials from developing countries and the trend of vehicle electrification are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the automotive lightweight material market in the near future.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.Alcoa Corporation

2.BASF SE

3.Covestro AG

4.E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

5.Grupo Antolin

6.Lear Corporation

7.Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

8.Magna International Inc.

9.Novelis Inc.

10.Thyssenkrupp AG

The global automotive lightweight material market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and vehicle type. Based on material, the market is segmented as metals, composites, plastics, and elastomer. Based on application, the automotive lightweight material market is divided into exterior, powertrain, structural, interiors, and others. On basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive lightweight material market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive lightweight material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive lightweight material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the automotive lightweight material market for each region.

