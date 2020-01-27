Bioenergy Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Bioenergy Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Diester Industries (France), Neste Oil Rotterdam (Netherlands), ADM (United States), Infinita Renovables (Spain), Biopetrol ltd (Israel), Cargill (United States), Ital Green Oil (Italy), Glencore (Switzerland) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Bioenergy is renewable energy which is created from natural and biological sources such as plants, animals, and their by-products. Bioenergy has the potential to decrease the carbon footprint and improve environmental conditions. This bioenergy uses some amount of carbon dioxide as a traditional fossil fuel, but that impact is minimized by replacing the plants. Plants obtain their source from the sun through photosynthesis hence providing better bioenergy. Modern technology even makes landfills or waste zones potential bioenergy resources. It can be used to be a sustainable power source, providing heat, gas, and fuel.

According to HTF research team, the Global Bioenergy market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Increasing Concerns About the Environment and Energy Security Globally and Increase in Awareness on Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Emission”.

Market Trend:

Rising Advancement in Enzyme Technologies to Produce Bioenergy and Adoption in an Increase of Biomass Trade Across Various Countries

Market Drivers:

Increasing Concerns About the Environment and Energy Security Globally and Increase in Awareness on Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Emission

Opportunities:

Increase in Number of Fuel Vehicles and Fuel Stations and Growth of Bioenergy Trade Towards the Emerging Countries

The Manufacturers Covered in the Study are:

Diester Industries (France), Neste Oil Rotterdam (Netherlands), ADM (United States), Infinita Renovables (Spain), Biopetrol ltd (Israel), Cargill (United States), Ital Green Oil (Italy), Glencore (Switzerland), Louis Dreyfus and Renewable Energy Group (United States)

Regulatory Framework:

In 2014, the European Commission has issued non-binding recommendations on sustainability criteria for biomass. These recommendations are meant to apply to energy installations of at least 1MW thermal heat or electrical power. They forbid the use of biomass from land converted from the forest, and other high carbon stock areas, as well as highly biodiverse areas and ensure that biofuels emit at least 35% fewer greenhouse gases over their lifecycle (cultivation, processing, transport, etc.) when compared to fossil fuels. For new installations, this amount rises to 50% in 2017 and 60% in 2018, favor national biofuels support schemes for highly efficient installations and encourage the monitoring of the origin of all biomass consumed in the EU to ensure their sustainability

