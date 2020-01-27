Breast Biopsy Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023
The Breast Biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
This is attributed to the growth in incidence of breast cancer, increase in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for breast biopsy, and new reimbursement guidelines for biopsy procedures in the U.S.. However, various regulatory issues and risks of infection in breast biopsy procedures hamper the market growth. The developing countries are expected to offer abundant growth opportunities to the breast biopsy market.
The worldwide Breast Biopsy market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Major players operating in the Breast Biopsy market include:
Hologic Inc.
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.)
C. R. Bard, Inc.
Becton and Dickinson Company
Argon Medical Devices
Cook Medical Incorporated
Encapsule medical Devices LLC.
Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)
Intact Medical Corporation
Galini SRL
Breast Biopsy Market Key Segments:
By Product
Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)
Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)
By Image Guided Technology
MRI-Guided Biopsy
Ultrasound Guided Biopsy
Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy
CT-Guided Biopsy
Others
By End User
Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Singapore
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
