Breast Biopsy Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The Breast Biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

This is attributed to the growth in incidence of breast cancer, increase in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for breast biopsy, and new reimbursement guidelines for biopsy procedures in the U.S.. However, various regulatory issues and risks of infection in breast biopsy procedures hamper the market growth. The developing countries are expected to offer abundant growth opportunities to the breast biopsy market.

Major players operating in the Breast Biopsy market include:

Hologic Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.)

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton and Dickinson Company

Argon Medical Devices

Cook Medical Incorporated

Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)

Intact Medical Corporation

Galini SRL

Breast Biopsy Market Key Segments:

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

By Image Guided Technology

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

CT-Guided Biopsy

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

