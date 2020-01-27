Building Thermal Insulation Market Key Players- Johns Manville Corporation, Saint Gobain S.A., Kingspan Group plc, Owens Corning, Rockwool International A/S.

The global building thermal insulation market displays steadfast growth and is expected to continue doing so. Due to the geographical location, several places exhibit vast temperature variation between summer and winter. This requires building insulation to maintain optimum indoor temperature that is done using energy or building thermal insulation material.

Building thermal insulation material is used to prevent loss of heat as well as loss of cooling of indoor areas.

The report provides a brilliant analysis of the global building thermal insulation market with a strong focus on market dynamics, geographical distribution, and competitive scenario. The report also provides accurate projections of key parameters that can help market stakeholders make the best bet.

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market: Key Trends

Worldwide, environment protection agencies are making efforts to curb green house gas emissions associated with the residential and industrial sector. In cold countries, building thermal insulation material is used during the construction of buildings that helps reduce the use of energy to maintain indoor temperatures. This is a key factor driving the global building thermal insulation market.

In order to curb green house gases because of use of conventional source of energy, developed countries have stringent building codes are in place. This mandates the use of alternate means to prevent loss of heat and cooling of buildings.

At present, construction of green buildings is gaining popularity in several parts of the world. This is to reduce energy consumption and its associated cost. However, harsh winter near the Poles necessities buildings to be insulated to prevent loss of heat. This is a key factor boosting the building thermal insulation market.

On the flip side, availability of eco-friendly insulation material is posing to be a roadblock to the global building thermal insulation market.

Nevertheless, need for sustainable alternative of conventional energy to insulate residential and industrial buildings in cold countries to prevent heat loss will serve to provide massive opportunities to the building thermal insulation market.

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market: Competitive Scenario

Key companies operating in the global building thermal insulation market include Johns Manville Corporation, Saint Gobain S.A., Kingspan Group plc, Owens Corning, Rockwool International A/S, Cabot Corporation, Covestro AG, GAF Materials Corporation, Paroc Group Oy, Beijing New Building Material Group Co. Ltd., Fletcher Building Limited, Aspen Aerogels Inc., Recticel SA, BASF SE, Knauf Insulation Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Firestone Building Products Company, Dow Corning Corporation, URSA Insulation S.A., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Lapolla Industries Inc., NICHIAS Corporation, ODE Industry and Trade Inc., Trocellen GmBh, and KCC Corporation.