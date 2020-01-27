Cloud Monitoring Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Global Cloud Monitoring Market valued approximately USD 694.22 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Cloud monitoring is the procedure of monitoring, evaluating, and managing cloud-based services, applications, and infrastructure. Major factors expected to drive the market are superior security capabilities and insights which aid in efficient detection and prevention of weaknesses, and the escalating number of data breaches and security threats.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

*Services

o Support & Maintenance

o Integration & Development

o Training & Consulting

*Solution

Service Model:

*IaaS

*PaaS

*SaaS

Organization Size:

*Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

*Large Enterprises

Industry:

*IT & Telecom

*Government & Defense

*Banking, Financial Services & Insurances

*Manufacturing

*Healthcare

*Retail & Consumer Goods

*Media & Entertainment

*Others

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are LogicMonitor, Inc., CA, Inc., IDERA, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Cloudyn, Zenoss Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Kaseya Ltd., Datadog, Inc., and SevOne Inc. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Cloud Monitoring Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

