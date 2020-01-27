Construction Dumper Market is Growing at an Exponential Rate by 2025| Key Players Caterpillar, Komatsu, AB Volvo

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Construction Dumper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Caterpillar (United States), J.C. Bamford Excavators (United Kingdom), Komatsu (Japan), AB Volvo (Sweden), Ashok Leyland (India), Asia Motor Works (India), BEML (India), CNH Industrial America, Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan) and Deere & Company (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

A construction dumper is a vehicle which is designed in such a way that it carries the bulk materials which is used on a construction site. These dumpers are used to transport movable materials such as sand, gravel, and others for construction purposes. Construction dumpers mechanically consist of a bed box at the back end of the dump truck, for lifting purpose they use hydraulic piston which helps in dumping the required material into the ground. The rapid urbanization in countries like India, Malaysia, and the Philippines coupled with the growing industrialization has stimulated the growth of the construction dumper market in the APAC.

The market study is being classified by Type (Articulated Dump Trucks, Rigid Dump Trucks and Other), by Application (Agricultural, Construction, Mining and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Caterpillar (United States), J.C. Bamford Excavators (United Kingdom), Komatsu (Japan), AB Volvo (Sweden), Ashok Leyland (India), Asia Motor Works (India), BEML (India), CNH Industrial America, Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan) and Deere & Company (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Kamaz Motors (Russia), Kenworth (United States), Liebherr Group (Germany), Mack Trucks (United States), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Navistar (United States), New Holland (Italy), Peterbilt (United States), SANY (China), Scania (Sweden), TATA (India) and XCMG (China).

On the basis of geography, the market of Construction Dumper has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

Increased Investment in Infrastructure and Constructions

Growth of Transportation Infrastructure in Metropolitan Cities

Globally Increase in Real Estate Activities

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Smart City Projects

Adoption in Rental Equipment for Construction Dumper

Restraints:

High Equipment Cost for Construction Dumper

Opportunities:

Rise and Investment in Also Proving Rental Based Construction Dumper

Demand for Fuel-Efficient Products Globally

Challenges:

The Shortage of Skilled Drivers

Competitors Entering Refurbished Construction Dumper Market.

On August 16, 2016, the US EPA and the NHTSA released new guidelines for emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles such as construction dumpers to reduce carbon pollution and increase fuel efficiency. This will lead to the demand for fuel-efficient products in the global construction dumper market as manufacturing innovations will get a boost in the future. These activities cause emissions of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide, which directly impact the environment.

Key Target Audience

Construction Dumper Manufacturers, Construction Dumper Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers, End-Users, Industry Association, Downstream Vendors and Others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Construction Dumper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Construction Dumper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Construction Dumper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Construction Dumper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Construction Dumper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Construction Dumper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

