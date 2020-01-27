Costume Jewelry Market Size, Share – Global Industry Report, 2020

The global Costume Jewelry Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020. The business intelligence study of the Costume Jewelry Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Costume Jewelry Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Costume Jewelry Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Costume Jewelry Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Costume Jewelry Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Costume Jewelry Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Costume Jewelry landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Costume Jewelry Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Costume Jewelry Market share and why?

What strategies are the Costume Jewelry Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Costume Jewelry Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Costume Jewelry Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Costume Jewelry Market by the end of 2029?

Competitive Landscape

Top companies operating in the worldwide costume jewelry market include Buckley Jewelry Limited, Avon Products Inc., H. Stern Com & Ind S.A., Channel S.A., Stuller Inc., Billig Jewelers Inc., The Colibri Group, Cartier SA, Swank Inc., Louis Vuitton North America Inc., Yurman Design Inc., and Gianni Versace S.p.A.

Presence of numerous independent costume jewelry labels worldwide amounts to flux of novel designs and patterns in the overall costume jewelry market. Besides independent flagship stores, independent costume jewelry labels retail via e-commerce to expand outreach. Limited-edition pieces created by independent costume jewelry labels that are mostly affordable is spawning demand from middle-class consumers. Designs and patterns created by independent jewelry labels are mostly inspired by real-life objects related to history, nature. Such design innovations that are appealing to discerning modern consumers are providing competition to established brands in the costume jewelry market.

Costume Jewelry Market – Key Trends

Vast rise in disposable income and excessively increasing spending on fashion accessories that influences looks are some factors fuelling growth of costume jewelry market. Availability of costume jewelry in excessively large number of designs and in different materials to suit individual pockets also accounts for its huge demand.

Large scale manufacture of high quality costume jewelry is a global affair. From sourcing of raw material to design and manufacture to distribution and selling, operations in the costume jewelry industry extends across geographies. Raw material for costume jewelry is mostly sourced from Africa, Australia, and Canada, manufacturing in China and India, and large-scale selling in North America and Europe.

Penetration of cable television among the masses in emerging economies has dramatically influenced dressing up and styling sense of individuals. This, has indirectly spurred sales of costume jewelry. Individuals of all classes, including from weak economic backgrounds tend to spend considerable amount of money on affordable costume jewelry to imitate characters of popular TV soaps.

In India, presence of a large young population with an average age of 29 years is a key factor behind large sales of affordable costume jewelry.

Costume Jewelry Market – Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds large share in the global costume jewelry market mainly because China and India are key manufacturing hubs of costume jewelry. In particular, India is a big center globally for designing and manufacture of jewelry of all types. Individuals in India have been traditionally spending excessively large amount of money on jewelry made of expensive materials such as gold and diamond for weddings and festivals. However, with skyrocketing prices of these valuable metals, individuals are increasingly shifting to costume jewelry that are at par in terms of design and craftsmanship.

Europe being the world’s fashion capital is another key market for costume jewelry. The region being home to some of the world’s top-rated jewelry brands validates its large share in the global costume jewelry market.

