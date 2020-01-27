Diabetic Footwear Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023
The global Diabetic footwear market size is expected to reach $8,148 million in 2023 from $4,994 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
The growth of the diabetic footwear market is influenced by the rise in prevalence of diabetes, which results in increased expenditure toward diabetes treatment, growth in population in the developing countries, and the increase in per capita income of individuals. However, lack of knowledge in terms of use of diabetic footwear and counseling for proper foot care is expected to restrain the growth of the global diabetes footwear market share.
The worldwide Diabetic Footwear market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Major players operating in the Diabetic Footwear market include:
Aetrex Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
New Balance Atheltics, Inc. (U.S.)
Orthofeet, Inc. (U.S.)
DJO Global, Inc. (U.S.)
Drew Shoe Corporation (U.S.)
Podartis Srl (Italy)
Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.)
Hush Puppies Retail, Inc. (U.S.)
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (U.S.)
Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S)
By Distribution Channel
Online Platforms
Specialty Stores
Footwear Stores
Others
By Footwear
Shoe
Sandal
Slipper
By End User
Women
Men
By Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
