Downhole Equipment Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

Downhole equipment is a hydraulic oil recovery system which is used for hole enlargement, torque reduction, and drag resistance improvement. This tool helps in enhancing efficiency while reducing production and drilling costs. The downhole equipment helps in carrying out operations related to well completion process and examination of reservoirs.

Continuous increase in the number of oil & gas projects along with governmental provisions, majorly in Middle eastern countries is driving the growth of downhole equipment market. Moreover, constant introduction of new technologies to optimize productivity in upstream acitivites by securing workforces is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the downhole equipment market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Essential Energy Services Ltd.

2. Forum Energy Technologies

3. General Electric

4. Halliburton Company

5. National Oilwell Varco

6. Oil States International, Inc.

7. Schlumberger Limited

8. Superior Energy Services, Inc.

9. The Weir Group PLC

10. Weatherford International

The global downhole equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type and application. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into flow and pressure control tools, drilling tools, handling tools, and others. On the basis of application, the downhole equipment market is segmented into formation and evaluation, well drilling, well intervention, well completion, and oil & gas production.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global downhole equipment market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Digital evidence management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the downhole equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the CROWDFUNDING in these regions.

