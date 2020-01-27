Electric Pasta Maker Market Outlook: Upcoming Demand & Growth Prospect by Key Players Marcato S.r.l, Gourmia, Inc., KitchenAid

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Marcato S.r.l (Italy), Atlas Copco Italia S.p.A (Italy), Gourmia, Inc. (United States), Jiuyoung Pasta Maker (China), Zhongshan Kerisson Home Appliances Co.Ltd.(China), KitchenAid (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

Market Snapshot:

Over the years the demand for pasta machines has increased due to people’s busy schedules, insufficient time for food preparation, and an increase in consumption of pasta all over the world. However, preparing pasta manually might be time-consuming. Therefore, consumers are opting for a quality pasta maker. An electric pasta maker is a compact machine which is easy to setup. It has an ample mixing compartment for the kneading process and attachments that accompany it for ease of operation and cleaning, i.e., cleaning brush, storage drawer, shaping discs, etc. Further, Demand for pasta machines has increased rapidly in residences as well as commercial kitchens in developed and underdeveloped countries due to the high consumption of pasta.

According to HTF research team, the Global Electric Pasta Maker market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Demand for Pasta Maker due to Busy Schedule of Consumers, Increasing Consumption of Pasta Worldwide, Ease In Processing Of Pasta & Consumption of Low Fuel and Ability to Manufacture In Bulk Quantity”.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Electric Pasta Maker market by Type (Small Size, Mid Size and Other), by Application (Restaurants, Households and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Market Trend:

Rapid Increase in Usage of Pasta Maker due to High Consumption of Pasta and New Entrants with Innovative Designs for Pasta Makers

Market Drivers:

Demand for Pasta Maker due to Busy Schedule of Consumers, Increasing Consumption of Pasta Worldwide, Ease In Processing Of Pasta & Consumption of Low Fuel and Ability to Manufacture In Bulk Quantity

Opportunities:

Expansion in Food Services and Technological Advancements in the Appliance

The Manufacturers Covered in the Study are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Marcato S.r.l (Italy), Atlas Copco Italia S.p.A (Italy), Gourmia, Inc. (United States), Jiuyoung Pasta Maker (China), Zhongshan Kerisson Home Appliances Co.Ltd.(China), KitchenAid (United States), Kent RO Systems Ltd., Changzhou Shule Kitchen Utensils Co.Ltd. (China) and Webstaurant Store Food Service Equipment and Supply Company (United States)

Available Customization:

List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Imperia Pasta Machine (Italy), Weston Brands LLC (United States), Whirlpool Corporation (United States) and Viante (United States).

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Electric Pasta Maker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

