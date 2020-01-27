Farm Tire Market – A Comprehensive Growth Rate of More Than 5.1% by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Farm Tire Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Titan Tire Corporation (United States), Bridgestone Americas Inc. (United States), Michelin (France), Sinotyre Industrial Qingdao Limited (China), Alliance Tire Americas Inc. (United States), Amco Industrial Enterprises Private Limited (India) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

Global Farm Tire Market Overview:

The farm tires market are the devices that are rapidly focusing on agricultural segments which mostly applicable in high horse power tractor, harvesters and others. Its exhibits better machine performance, increased productivity, decreased operating cost and gain better profit margins. The farm tires divided into premium grade radial tires and biased tires that fully focused on maximum speed, flexion, standards and horse power. The farm tires are exists in tractors that are mostly applicable in field work such as cultivating, seedbed preparation, irrigation purposes in agricultural fields. The electrical appliances major application observed in house-hold usability because it reduces the time consuming activities and produced real time output. The farm tires market is rapidly increasing in global regions due to versatile application of advanced deflection design technology that delivered high floatation, resistance and high horse power in tractors by developed countries. Carlisle introduced a semi-pneumatic wheels that consist of cast-iron Spoke Gauge wheel in US markets that beneficial in optimizing precision seed depth for increased yield. According to AMA, the Global Farm Tire market is expected to see growth rate of 5.1% and may see market size of USD6.75 Million by 2024.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Farm Tire market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Growing Awareness among the Farmers by Utilizing Semi-Automated Farming Vehicles and Automated Machinery. “. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “In June 14, 2018, Firestone AG launches a new product line in farming equipment’s segments that beneficial in providing budget-friendly tires and better durability tests for premium tires. It offers longer wear compared to a standard R-1 tread depth.” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Farm Tire market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Market Size Estimation

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Farm Tire market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the Farm Tire market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Market Drivers:

• Increase Demand of Technology Advancement in Farming Tire Market.

• Growing Population Leads to Yielding More Crops, Thus Making Them Use Farm Tire for Better Results.

Market Trend:

• Adaptation of Advanced Technology by Farmers to Increase the Agricultural Yields.

• Increase Demand Due To Government Support towards Sustainable Farming Practices.

Restraints:

• Numerous Regulation Norms and Intervention of Government Hampers the Agricultural Equipment Market.

• Fluctuation in Raw Materials Prices Affects the Firm Tire Market.

Opportunities:

• Growing Awareness among the Farmers by Utilizing Semi-Automated Farming Vehicles and Automated Machinery.

• Increase in Research and Development by Major Manufacturers and Investors

Challenges:

• The High Cost of Equipment Leads to Lowering Down the Agricultural Practices.

Competitive Landscape:

It has been witnessed that most the major players are entered into the market with latest technology that defines from in-depth research and development practices within their product lines.For Instance, Firestone Ag launched advanced radial implemented tires with advanced deflection design technology that offers less soil compaction, uniform contact area and increased stubble resistance. It also exhibits tread pattern with bitting edges that raising the traction in wet environment conditions compared to other traditional rib implements tires.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Titan Tire Corporation (United States), Bridgestone Americas Inc. (United States), Michelin (France), Sinotyre Industrial Qingdao Limited (China), Alliance Tire Americas Inc. (United States), Amco Industrial Enterprises Private Limited (India), Gaomi Xinrui Rubber Products Co., Ltd.(China), Comar Tyre & Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Asian Tire Factory Ltd. (India), Qingdao Melton Tire Co., Ltd.(China), Tianjin Rocket International Trade Co., Ltd. (China) and Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas Inc.( United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Yancheng Tuopu Tyre Co., Ltd.(China), Dongying Bintai Rubber And Plastic Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Henry Rubber Co., Ltd.(China) and Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt. Ltd.(India). Analyst at HTF see United States and Chinese Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Farm Tire market by 2024. Considering Market by Distribution Channels, the sub-segment i.e. OEMs (Original Equipment’s manufacturer) will boost the Farm Tire market. Considering Market by Horse Power , the sub-segment i.e. 0-80 HP will boost the Farm Tire market. Considering Market by Pressure , the sub-segment i.e. High Pressure will boost the Farm Tire market.

Market Highlights:

In July 21, 2018, Michelin acquired one of the major manufacturers of farm tire maker Camsco with a business agreement of USD 1.45 billion. The agreement leads to beneficial for Michelin to get the benefit of producing rubber track for snowmobiles and farm equipment’s.

In June 14, 2018, Firestone AG launches a new product line in farming equipment’s segments that beneficial in providing budget-friendly tires and better durability tests for premium tires. It offers longer wear compared to a standard R-1 tread depth.

Available Customization:

