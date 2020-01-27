Functional Cosmetic Ingredient Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2017 – 2025

Global “Functional Cosmetic Ingredient ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the "Functional Cosmetic Ingredient " market. As per the study, the global "Functional Cosmetic Ingredient " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research.

Market Segmentation:

The functional cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into, product type, nature, form, area of application, and by region. By product type, the global functional cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into, emollient, emulsifying agent, preservative, surfactant, humectant, thickeners or texturizers and others. Such ingredients function as skin regenerating agents, skin lightening, anti-aging, skin brightening, and anti-microbial agents. By nature the global functional cosmetic ingredient market is segmented in to natural ingredients and synthetic ingredients. Natural ingredients segment is expected to represent significant growth opportunities in the global functional cosmetic ingredients market over the forecast period owing shift towards natural and clean label cosmetic products by consumers across the globe. By form the global functional cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into, solids, semi-solid and liquid form. By area of application the global functional cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into, skin and skin care applications, hair care, fragrance and aromatherapy, decorative cosmetics and toiletries. Skin care and decorative cosmetics application segment is expected to create immense growth opportunities in the global functional cosmetic ingredients market.

Functional Cosmetic Ingredient Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region the global functional cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe are expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global functional cosmetic ingredient market over the forecast period. Growing focus towards maintaining personal aesthetics coupled with rapidly aging population seeking to remain youthful, as well as increasing desire of younger individuals intending to stave off the first signs of aging is expected to fuel the market growth of cosmetic functional ingredients market over the forecast period. Asia pacific and Middle East countries are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the overall functional cosmetic ingredients market over the forecast period.

Functional Cosmetic Ingredient Market Drivers and Trends

The usage of cosmeceuticals has drastically hiked during the recent past years which in turn has expanded the spectrum of products offered by cosmetic products manufacturers thus fueling the functional cosmetic ingredients market growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of natural functional ingredients by cosmetic products manufacturers is expected to increases the sales prospects of cosmetic products that are organic and natural thus escalating the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, rapidly aging population, growing skin care concerns coupled with rising healthcare spending power across the globe is expected to escalate the market revenues in the global cosmetic functional ingredients market growth over the forecast period.

Functional Cosmetic Ingredient Market Key Players:

Some of the key players offering Functional Cosmetic Ingredient include; AAK Personal Care, AMSilk GmbH, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Merck & Co., Inc., NOF CORPORATION, Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Symrise AG, NVORGANICS PVT.LTD. and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

