Global Automotive Industry Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The global Automotive Industry Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global automotive industry are Volkswagen AG (Germany), General Motors (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), Ford Motor Company (US), Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US), Honda Motor Corporation (Japan), and Daimler AG (Germany).

Objectives of the Global Automotive Industry Research Report: Forecast to 2024:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the global automotive industry

To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

To analyze the global automotive industry based on various tools, such as Supply Chain Analysis and Porter?s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective

Key Findings:

The global automotive industry is estimated to reach 1,14,250 thousand units by 2024.

On the basis of type, the passenger car segment accounted for the larger market share of 75.09% in 2017, with a market value of 73,356 thousand; it is expected to register the higher CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The commercial vehicle segment was valued at 24,210 thousand in 2017; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.0%.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 53.91%, sized at 52,249 thousand units in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.74%. The market in Europe with a market share of 21.44% in 2017, sized at 20,922 thousand units; is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.27%.

Regional and Country-level Analysis of the Global Automotive Industry, Estimation and Forecast:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in the global automotive industry, owing to the increasing demand from developing nations. Moreover, the concentration of several key players, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Nissan Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Corporation in the region adds to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

